Liberals to announce marijuana will be legal by July 1, 2018

The Liberal government plans to announce legislation next month that will legalize recreational marijuana use nationally by Canada Day 2018, CBC News reported Sunday night.

Toronto’s former police chief Bill Blair, who has been spearheading the drafting of the legislation, has reportedly briefed key lawmakers about the proposed rollout.

The federal government will take responsibility for making sure that the marijuana supply is both safe and secure whilst the city of Ottawa will license its producers. The provincial governments will decide how the marijuana is distributed, sold and will set the price, according to CBC.

This would entail introducing the legislation in the week of April 10, as the House will be on break during the actual celebrations of April 20 the following week. A senior federal official said past year that the time frame will depend on the “readiness of the provinces”, which will regulate wholesale distribution and retailing.

The minimum age to buy pot will be 18, but provinces could set a higher limit.

As for those of the horticulturist variety, households will be allowed to grow their own weed but limited to only four plants per household.

Legalizing marijuana was one of the more controversial promises Justin Trudeau made as he campaigned to become prime minister.

The governing Liberals used last year’s 4/20 celebrations – festivals held annually across the country in which marijuana enthusiasts publicly light up – to announce that they would table their legislation this spring.

But in their platform the Liberals said it was necessary to “legalize, regulate and restrict access to marijuana” in order to keep drugs “out of the hands of children, and the profits out of the hands of criminals”.

Trudeau referred again to that rough timetable a few weeks ago when he said the legislation would be introduced before the summer. “I have no doubt that Canadians and entrepreneurs will be tremendously innovative in finding ways to create positive economic benefits from the legalization and control of marijuana, but our focus is on protecting kids and protecting our streets”, Trudeau said, according to the Time.