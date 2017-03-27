Liverpool receive transfer boost over Leicester winger

According to the Mirror, Leicester City face the risk of losing their highly rated winger Demarai Gray for as little as £12 million, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton all said to be monitoring his situation.

Leicester bought the England U21 global just over a year ago for £3.5million from Birmingham.

He has 33 appearances for Leicester this season, but 21 of those have been from the bench and the player has been reported to be frustrated by the lack of starting opportunities.

When the 20-year-old has played, he has impressed, and it comes as a surprise to many that he has not be handed more of a chance despite Leicester’s struggles this season.

With a buyout figure of just £12m written into his contract, a move in the summer could be very likely for the pacy player.

And Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham are all in the winger, the report claims.

Their poor league results led to Claudio Ranieri being sacked with Craig Shakespeare taking over the reins.

This versatility will be a huge plus for all interested clubs and the fact that he is English and will help with the homegrown quota will factor into their interest in Gray, who has already represented the England U21 side.