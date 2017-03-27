Local diver helps remove hook from shark

Divers with the Emerald Dive Charters in Jupiter are used to seeing a number of lemon sharks, but this time it was different.

Joshua Eccles is being called a hero on Facebook after he helped a lemon shark that had a huge rusty hook in its belly. “Josh is incredible with the sharks, and it’s not the first time he’s removed hooks”.

It took a few attempts, but one of the divers was able to pull the hook out, possibly saving the shark from suffering a deadly deep infection.

The shark approached him once again before swimming away.

Eccles said the shark was repeatedly bumping and nudging him, leading him to give the big fish a once-over to see if something was wrong.

“Every time it swam by me it would bump into me a little bit more”.

“They always bump into us but they don’t bump into us that frequently”.

As for the shark’s wound, Eccles said it “should heal up with no problems”.

Queen’s guardsman yells at tourist A tourist dancing outside St James’ Palace in London has been put firmly back in his place by a Scottish guardsman.