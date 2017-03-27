London attacks: 7 released, 2 remain in custody

But even on the group’s own media there has been little fanfare for an attack which struck at the heart of one of its main worldwide enemies. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, the attacker crashed an SUV into pedestrians near the Parliament building. “The policeman fell over on the ground and it was quite terrible to watch and then having done that, he disengaged and ran towards the House of Commons entrance used by MPs (members of parliament) and got about 20 yards or so when two plain-clothed guys with guns shot him”.

‘We were just there for one day and it ended up being when this horrific attack happened, ‘ he said. “We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident”, said London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer in a statement.

May’s office said Tobias Ellwood has been named to the Privy Council, a committee of senior lawmakers, judges and others that advises Queen Elizabeth II. Tony Davis, a coach for the British Lionhearts, a boxing team which was visiting Parliament, also attempted to help.

A French judicial source said last month that an Egyptian man who attacked soldiers with machetes at the Louvre museum in Paris told police he identified with the beliefs of Islamic State but had not received instructions from – or sworn allegiance to – the group. “Then shots rang out and the attacker fell to the floor”. If there had been two armed officers on the gates then they would have taken the shot. The officer started to fit, but Tony was still working on him.

Masood had until the end of past year lived in Quayside, less than 200 metres from the maisonette from which specialist police teams were seen removing bags of evidence on Sunday. “He was trying to kill the officer… it was savage”, he told Sky News.

Richard Benyon, a Conservative MP, said he was “irritated” by reports that parliamentary security was breached.

The new footage follows the release of earlier video showing slight delays and confusion during the evacuation of Prime Minister Theresa May from Parliament as the attack unfolded.

Moazzam Begg, a former Guantanamo prisoner born and raised in Birmingham, said the details emerging of the attacker’s life raised questions about where was radicalized.

Mr Strolenberg praised the police after heroic PC Keith Palmer was brutally stabbed to death as he battled to protect Parliament and the public. “But you just don’t expect it to happen here”.

Within minutes of the attacks, fleets of ambulances and police vehicles were speeding towards Westminster, sirens screaming, as police threw a wide cordon around the area.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld for her protection, said her thoughts at that moment were one of sadness, fear and concern.

After a routine appointment at St Thomas’ Hospital he was walking across Westminster Bridge when he was knocked down by Masood’s heavy Hyundai.