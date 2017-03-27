London terror attacker NAMED by police as Khalid Masood

Masood drove into pedestrians who were on the Westminster Bridge before being shot dead by police after fatally stabbing Police Constable Keith Palmer.

“Amongst all the madness there was one calm figure and that was the armed police officer”.

Mr Clarke said he was certain Masood was going to try and harm anyone within arm’s length and commended the officer for doing what he “had to do” to protect innocent bystanders. “But unfortunate for him it didn’t work”, Mr Clarke said.

Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa, on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th anniversary, were visiting her parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old arrested in Birmingham remains in custody after a hunt for accomplices saw 11 people held after raids across the country.

The officer can be seen in the foreground, with Masood clad in black approaching.

One person was arrested overnight in the West Midlands region of England, where several people had been detained earlier, and a second was taken into custody in the northwest of the country, he said.

According to local reports at the time, Masood, who was living in Northiam, a village in southeastern England, left his victim, Piers Mott, with a 3-inch gash on his left cheek that required 20 stitches.

At least 50 people from 12 different countries were injured on Wednesday when Masood plowed his rental auto into crowds of people walking along the pavement on Westminster Bridge, before crashing the vehicle into the fence outside parliament.

“Those evil and twisted individuals who tried to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them”, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an address to the crowd.

A relative of Farzana Isaq, now 38, said she had fled the couple’s home in Crawley, West Sussex, with just a suitcase after surviving a violent episode at the hands of her “controlling psychopath” husband.

Police chief Rowley said police were “looking at his history” and appealed to the public to come forward with any information about him.

Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led the 52-year-old to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital.

“Whilst there is no evidence of further threats you will understand our determination to find out if he either; acted totally alone, inspired by terrorist propaganda; or, if others have encouraged, supported or directed him”.

WhatsApp said it was “horrified” by the attack and was working with the investigating authorities without saying whether it would change its encryption policy.

Rhodes was the fourth victim in the attack.

