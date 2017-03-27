Lookout for Price Target? Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital Corp to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,358,695 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 7,324,937 shares. The company’s last traded volume of 3.58 million shares as compared to it’s an average volume of 3.85 million shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Western Digital Corp from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sales growth past 5 years was measured at 6.40%. In addition, by means of a transaction dated 2017-02-27, EVP Silicon Operations BHATIA MANISH H sold 34,734 shares worth $2611300. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $2,611,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Looking further out, over the past twelve months, Western Digital Corporation’s stock was 68.67% and 13.75% over the last quarter and 41.64% for the past six months. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. On Monday, November 7 MASSENGILL MATTHEW E sold $125,348 worth of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) or 2,187 shares.

For the Current Quarter, 21 analysts are projecting the mean EPS to be $2.55/share. It worsened, as 49 investors sold Western Digital Corp shares while 223 reduced holdings.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Western Digital Corporation the EPS stands at 2.3 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 2.12, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 78.18 on Monday. The company has market cap of $23.26 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) reached 120.03% versus a 1-year low price of $34.99.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. The data storage provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. At present, the Gross Margin for Western Digital Corporation WDC Data Storage Devices is moving around at 27.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -2.70%. Western Digital Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

According to Zacks brokerage recommendations, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Buy count is 1 and Strong Buy is 15 while the number of analysts recommending Sell and Strong Sell are 0 and 6, respectively.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 836,920 shares. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp.’s payout ratio is now -162.60%. (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter.

Price Target is an important factor while doing analysis of a stock.

The 28 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Western Digital Corp have a median target of 91.00, with a high estimate of 122.00 and a low estimate of 72.00. Western Digital Corp. now has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.30. The stock gained a consensus recommendation of 1.59 on Zacks Investment Research where the scale runs from 1 to 5, 1 representing Strong buy and 5 showing Strong Sell. Mizuho maintained the shares of WDC in report on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Eventually, Western Digital Corporation Data Storage Devices exhibits an EPS value of 2.00% for the next five years.