Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan reveals sister Linda has incurable cancer

Coleen Nolan broke down on Loose Women as she recalled the “earth shattering” moment her sister Linda was been diagnosed with cancer again.

“About two and a half weeks ago, maybe three weeks ago, as you know my sister Linda had an accident at home, she fell up the stairs”, she explained.

Coleen had been on an extended break from Loose Women because the sisters wanted the news to remain private until now.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ victor explained how a scan had showed up a cyst on Linda’s pelvic bone, which was later diagnosed as secondary breast cancer.

The disease is incurable but the singer is not going up hope.

“Linda wants to get it across she’s not dying of cancer”.

‘The reason I didn’t come back is she didn’t want anyone to know, but she wanted me to come back now, she’s had enough of sitting round, and she’s not ready to talk about it yet, but because she’s has to cancel all of her future work, she’s just anxious because she saw the speculation about why I was off, she didn’t want people to start maybe speculating about her, ‘ she said.

After suffering from breast cancer in 2006, she lost her husband Brian Hudson to skin cancer only a year later in 2007.

Coleen also revealed Linda’s diagnosis had a bad affect on her own health, triggering a stress-related allergy, which saw her face balloon up.

Leave your comments below…. We all had to get our heads round it and she’s not ready to talk about it yet.

“Like Bernie, Linda’s so strong”.

She continued: “We messaged each other and said, I remember getting a message from my older brother saying, ‘Oh God, here we go again, but we’ll do it'”.

“She wanted me to come back, she had enough of sitting round”.

“The positive thing is, although it is not curable, it is treatable and it hasn’t spread anywhere else”.

“I just thought it’s so unfair, she’s just got it all together”. She could have years. She fractured and broke her hip and went to hospital.

“We’ll all fight as a family and we’ll all be there for her”, she added.

“She feels sorry for us, for putting us through it”.

Coleen said she was so angry when she first heard the news and said she was left broken hearted when her sister apologised for “burdening” the family with the bad news. We’ll all go through it together’.

This will come as an even bigger shock to viewers, as Linda appeared on the show seemingly healthy and happy only one month ago to reveal her brand new facelift.

We wish Linda all the best.