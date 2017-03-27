Lotte family denies all criminal allegations in first hearing

In addition to the three, Shin’s eldest daughter Shin Young-ja, and his mistress Seo Mi-kyung also appeared at the hearing.

The proceedings against company Chairman Shin Dong-bin, 61, his brother, sister and father – plus the patriarch’s mistress almost 40 years his junior – come as South Korea’s fifth-biggest conglomerate endures a barrage of condemnation from China. While Chairman Shin Dong-bin, 62, had rallied executives against brother Shin Dong-joo, 63, to consolidate control of the flagship company based in Japan, the older brother told Bloomberg News late past year that he’s confident he would win control of the group and clear his name in court. “I will cooperate with the trial sincerely”, Shin told reporters, bowing briefly before entering the courtroom.

His lawyer said he denied charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, as the first day of arguments got off to a dramatic start, with the judge asking the Lotte Group founder to be quiet and aides checking his blood pressure.

They all flatly denied the charges leveled against them. The occasion: a trial of criminal charges against Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho and his three oldest children.

Dong-joo also denied allegations of illegally pocketing corporate assets. Seo, not officially Wednesday to Shin but treated as his third wife, has been living reclusively, hardly making any public appearances. She was put on trial without going through a face-to-face interrogation by prosecutors, as she rejected multiple summons.

Prosecutors charged Shin Dong-bin with embezzlement of about 50.8 billion won ($45.2 million), and breach of trust involving about 124.9 billion won for perceived involvement in irregular payments to family members and unlawful support of group companies.

South Korea holds a presidential election on May 9 to find a replacement for Park and reform of big family-run conglomerates, known as chaebol, is a campaign issue.

Shin Kyuk-ho, founder of South Korea’s fifth-largest business group Lotte, arrives at a court in Seoul in a wheelchair on March 20, 2017. More recently, Lotte has borne the brunt of retaliation from China over the conglomerate’s decision to provide some land for US deployment of a missile defense system in South Korea. The conglomerate is also implicated in a scandal, suspected of giving bribes to former President Park Geun-hye’s close friend for business favors.