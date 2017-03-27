‘Love Actually’ cast discuss who aged the best in new reunion teaser

Curtis recently said, “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to…”

The “Love Actually” Red Nose Day television special certainly didn’t disappoint, welcoming many surprises along the way as viewers caught up with their favourite characters, Mark, Jamie and Daniel.

“You’ll get to see what’s happened to everybody in the 14 years since the movie was made”, Nighy said, adding that it’s definitely “satisfying”. From Colin Firth to Keira Knightley, even Liam Neeson came back, and we’re just excited to see where this picks up with some of our favorites! NBC first began airing its own Red Nose Day special in 2015.

Just a small amount of money can make such a big difference in a place like West Point and at least gives these kids a fighting chance.

Its been 14 years and some of the cast (looking at you, Colin Firth) hasn’t aged a day – well nearly. Because Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freund have started Red Nose Day, they’ve saved million and million of peoples lives.

Thankfully, the film’s famous (or infamous, depending on your view) love triangle saw some resolution; with Juliet (Keira Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) still happily married.

Andrew Lincoln, who knows a thing or two about holding cue cards to deliver a message, is among the other cast members who are featured in the trailer. Liam Neeson jokes: “I think it’s obviously Liam”, – and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Neeson’s son in the film, holds up a sign reading, “Whatever I’ve grown up”.

Sadly, Emma Thompson did not return, as her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, passed away a year ago.

ATM marketing firm i-design and Cardtronics UK are donating advertising space on cash machine screens to promote Comic Relief’s messages in the run up to Red Nose Day on 24 March.