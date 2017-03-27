Lufthansa profit grows 4.6% even as revenue falls

Speculation about a possible Etihad investment in Lufthansa has helped spur its shares to a 17 percent gain so far this year. But low-priced passenger carrier Eurowings suffered an operating loss for the year, as did freight unit Lufthansa Cargo.

“The path to this result exacted a heavy toll from everyone involved – but, in the interests of Lufthansa, our employees, customers, and shareholders, it was worth it”, said Lufthansa personnel chief Bettina Volkens in a statement.

Lufthansa will be realigning its financial reporting to its three strategic pillars of Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines and Aviation Services from 2017 onwards.

The group will have to “further reduce our costs”, Spohr said, warning that he expected underlying, or operating, profits to come in “slightly lower” this year than last. A year ago it reached agreement with its works council to make 800 staff redundant at a cost of €32 million.

SWISS remained the Group’s most profitable airline with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3% and an adjusted EBIT of SFr429 million ($430 million) compared to SFr453 million last time. Austrian Airlines was also in the black with an adjusted EBIT of €58 million, a €6 million improvement on 2015.

The Lufthansa Group has reported a 4.6 rise in net profit to €1.77 billion in 2016 on a 1.2 percent drop in revenue to €31.66 billion. EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 19.7 percent to 4.065 billion euros. “This shows how important it is to have viable and forward-looking collective labor agreements”.

In the year, total number of passengers grew 1.8 percent to 109.7 million. This is driving fares, with Lufthansa’s revenue per available seat kilometre having declined to 7.8 euro cents, from 8.3 euro cents in 2015. Passenger load factor edged down 1.4 percentage points to 79.1 percent.