Luke Maye’s last second shot sends UNC to Final Four

Adebayo also had 13 points and 7 rebounds. But with Monk and Fox – who sat 12 minutes with two fouls – almost nonexistent for the Wildcats, both teams limped into halftime as the Tar Heels took a 38-33 lead after the first period.

Officials didn’t help the flow of this game calling fouls left and right, though Kentucky took the brunt with its star trio of freshmen all picking up two fouls each in the half. The last lead change came on two free throws by Thornwell with 2:24 left that made it 65-63. Monk finished with 12 points.

The variable in whether Carolina would be making its second straight Final Four appearance was something else entirely.

Maye knocked down a deep jumper with less than a second left Sunday in the Elite Eight, allowing the Tar Heels to scratch out a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in a game that will surely rival anything seen next weekend.

For the second straight game, Luke Maye had a performance to remember. Head coach Roy Williams even left Isaiah Hicks on the bench in the final minutes in favor of Maye, who has been relegated to a bench role for much of the season.

When they settle for bad shots and don’t bring maximum effort on defense, the Heels could get embarrassed by the likes of Georgia Tech or Miami. Maye had 17 points and Joel Berry II added 11.

After a frantic final few minutes, Malik Monk hit a late 3-point shot that conjured memories of his 47-point performance in December.

North Carolina sits two wins away from its ultimate goal. But the road to the Final Four is complete.

The occasional toughness the Tar Heels had somehow displayed this season became a way of life last Sunday in Greenville, S.C., when UNC gutted out a comeback win over Arkansas. The Ducks have not been to the Final Four since 1939!

No matter who wins, there will be a new national champion.

Good enough was never in doubt as the Tar Heels left a path of destruction in its wake following its run through the Maui Invitational or in winning the ACC, the nation’s toughest conference, with a two-game cushion. This is the second straight time the Tar Heels have been the region’s top seed and advanced to the Final Four through Memphis, and now they can only hope to replicate their success of 2009 when they won the program’s fifth national title.

This time, UNC avenged its loss from December and punched a ticket in its second straight Final Four.

Trailing Kentucky 64-59 with 5:10 remaining, Williams again went back to how the Tar Heels had overcome the Razorbacks.

The national semifinals on Saturday, April 1, will pit No. 1 seed Gonzaga against No. 7 SC and No. 1 North Carolina versus No. 3 Oregon. The winners advance to the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 3rd. The most recent meeting was 2008, when Tyler Hansbrough’s 16 points fueled a 98-69 win.