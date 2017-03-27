Lyft lets riders donate part of their fare to charity

Many numbers of stores already allow shoppers to do something similar, and Texas ride-share nonprofit Ride Austin allows riders to do the same to “provide local charities contributions on the current basis”.

Lyft will introduce a new program called Round-Up & Donate in the coming weeks, which will allow riders to make a charitable contribution when they take a ride with the service. The company did not further define the phrase “pursuit of equality”.

Users can choose whether to opt in for the donation programme. In February, the company said it has donated more than $100,000 to charity.

To donate passengers will need to have opted-in to participate. So if your standard fare was $12.57, for example, Lyft would charge you $13.00 and allow you to donate the $0.43 to a select organization. You can always opt out, but donating is not decided per ride. Following President Trump’s travel ban from Muslim-majority countries in January 2017, Lyft pledged to donate $1 million to ACLU over the next four years of the Presidency. You made it. And whether you tap in, or just do your bit by riding, you’re sitting on a changemaker. That taking a seat can make a difference.

Lyft promised it will be “keeping close tabs on this program and will report back on its impact”.