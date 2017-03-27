Lyon’s late strikes give Aussies edge in Dharamsala Test

On Day of India-Australia fourth Test in Dharamsala, Aussie Josh Hazlewood might have just performed a send-off, without inviting any controversy. The hosts trail by another 52 runs.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane took the fight to the visitors but fell just short of his fifty and courtesy of some defiant knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin and the pair now at the crease (Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja), India have ensured that the game is still hanging by a knife’s edge after day two. We would like to come out and bowl well and take the four wickets and then bat well.

His dismissale broke the 49-run third-wicket partnership between Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (46).

The off-spinner broke a barren patch after his eight-wicket haul on day one in Bengaluru. Like I said awful execution but the intent was right.

“Personal achievements don’t matter to me. Even when we bowled on the first day, a few balls did do something amusing off the cracks”.

“We probably left a few runs out there but to have them 6-240 odd, I am quite happy”.

Jadeja threw his bat around and put on 27 runs for the seventh wicket with Saha.

If not for a deflating drop from Matt Renshaw at first slip late in the day, Pat Cummins could have swung an even battle firmly into the tourist’s favour.

It was his second missed catch of the day, and denied Australia an immediate breakthrough upon taking the second new ball. KL Rahul once again scored a half-century, his fifth in the tournament as he broke Gautam Gambhir’s 8-year-old record. In all, he faced 124 balls and hit nine fours and a six.

“There is something in it for pacers, spinners and batsmen”. It will keep us interested in the second innings.

“Horrible execution for sure”.

Gujarat Lions head coach and former Australia batsman Brad Hodge has just stopped short of suggesting that India captain Virat Kohli may have excused himself out of the Dharamsala series-decider keeping in mind the rigours of the tenth season of Indian Premier League, that starts on Wednesday (April 5). Pujara’s 57-run knock took his run tally past the 400-run mark in the series, behind only Smith who has 482 runs from seven innings. India passed 150 in the 57th over. Rahul-Pujara needed to up the tempo when they were well set after surviving the first session with the new ball doing it’s bit.

But Josh Hazlewood (1-40) had managed to get Murali Vijay (11) caught behind after consistently troubling him with bounce and movement on the off-stump.

For India, debutant Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for his figures of four for 68.