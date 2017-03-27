Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis to lead delegation to centre over farm loan waivers

Although Shiv Sena also held the Opposition’s view on the loan waiver, Fadnavis nevertheless extended a nod to the party while slamming Congress-NCP.

Leader of the Opposition, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, called the state government’s decision to not announce the loan waiver a “betrayal”. These farmers have taken Rs1.14 trillion in loans from formal lending institutions, he said, which included Rs63,000 crore as crop loans and Rs51,000 crore as term loans.

“I want the Opposition leaders to guarantee that if we waived off the outdated loan of ₹30,500 crore, there would be no single farmer suicide”.

He also cautioned the opposition that paying for a farm-loan waiver would mean cutting down on development and capital investment works in the state.

Mr. Fadnavis reiterated that his government is not opposed to loan waiver, but wanted that the decision benefit the farmers.

He conceded that while a debt-waiver could provide immediate relief to the farmers, the government was investing money and time in measures that ensured farmers are not pushed into a debt-trap. Expressing his agony over the Opposition, Fadnavis said that they did not have any seriousness while raising the issue of farmers and in a way they have made mockery of farmers of the state. Only BJP and Shiv Sena can ask for loan waiver.

Both houses were stalled in the first session itself, with the Opposition deciding to not let the proceedings go on even on Friday and Saturday – the day the annual budget would be presented. Similarly, Rs 11,500 crore has been spent on crop insurance and assistance for natural calamities. Your demand is out of political motives since you have been convincingly defeated in the recent polls. “All this investment adds up to almost Rs30,500 crore which is as much as a debt-waiver would cost in Maharashtra”, Fadnavis said.

Earlier, as the house met, the opposition raised the issue of loan waiver. He spoke was amid slogan shouting by the Congress-NCP legislators. “The citizens were betrayed, cheated, and disappointed by this budget”, Patil said. The Chief Minister’s intervention after the second adjournment was amid sloganeering by the Congress and the NCP legislators.

Shiv Sena members did not come into the Well when Fadnavis was making his Government’s stand clear.

The state has been demanding waiver of farm loans worth Rs 30,500 crore, stating that the move will help in retaining farmers in the institutional credit system.

The Congress criticised the Chief Minister’s statement saying it was misleading and the government was interested in waiving off loans of industrialists.