Maharashtra: Expulsion of 19 MLAs may be revoked

Maharashtra’s parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat on Saturday said the government was amenable to the opposition demand to revoke the suspension.

Mumbai: As a united Opposition stuck to its stand of not attending Assembly proceedings following the suspension of 19 MLAs from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday showed signs of retreat, asking the Opposition parties to come forward for discussions. Nineteen Opposition MLAs from the Congress and the NCP were suspended on Wednesday from the Assembly for nine months for creating ruckus during the Budget presentation in the House last week. Bapat said that Government understands importance of Opposition and that is why keeping the traditions of the House where suspensions have been revoked in the past, Government was positive on this. But real reason behind this going back comes after opposition parties state wide Sangharsh Yatra. On Friday, CM Fadnavis assured of “rethinking the decision” only if opposition participate in proceedings. But at the same time, Bapat made it clear that since suspension was House business, it could only be revoked in the House and the leader of Opposition would have to request this in the House on Wednesday for the same. “Government may try to divert the issue but we will reach to farmers and expose government’s policies”, Mr Vikhe said. The yatra will be held in the middle of the budget session from March 29 to April 5.

Bapat said he had made a statement in the House stating the readiness of Government to revoke the suspension.

Though Bapat said the suspension could be revoked this week, opposition parties have made a decision to continue with their planned protest across the state against suspension and for the farm loan waiver.

Behind the government’s climbdown is the intention to spike the opposition protest before it could even begin, a BJP minister said requesting anonymity, adding the government needed the opposition’s support to pass key bills in both the houses of the state legislature.

The Council was being adjourned within seconds of assembling after the suspension of the 19 MLAs earlier this week. Opposition Leader Radhakrishna Patil rejected government’s attempt.