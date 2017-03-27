Major Breakthrough Could Enable Mass Produced Artificial Blood

The old technique involved taking a type of stem cell that manufactures red blood cells in the body and coaxing it to do so in the lab.

Researchers, working with NHS Blood and Transplant, were able to utilize early-stage stem cells or immortal cells that allow for a more efficient growth of billions of red blood cells. “However, producing stem cell-derived progenies at clinically-and regulatory compliant quality, even at low numbers, is a massive practical and economical challenge for researchers and companies in the field”. Danish researchers have found that stem cell therapy can help previously impotent men have spontaneous intercourse.

The first trials will invovle cultured red cells from stem cells in a normal blood donation, not laboratory produced red blood cells.

“We have demonstrated a feasible way to sustainably manufacture red blood cells for clinical use”. There, they begin to transform into nerve and muscle cells, as well as endothelial cells that line blood vessels, he said.

Rather than turn adult stem cells directly into mature red blood cells, the Bristol team’s solution was to not cut out the middleman – in this case, premature red blood cells called erythroblasts, that then produce mature cells – but to “immortalize” these erythroblasts so a continuous supply of mature red blood cells can be generated, thereby boosting the scale of artificial blood production. The new technique allows indefinite production of red cells that was not possible before. On the other hand, the ones who will likely benefit the most are those patients with complex and life-threatening conditions that necessitate several blood transfusions. “The intention is not to replace blood donation but provide specialist treatment for specific patient groups”. And though many people donate blood, the supply always seems insufficient. According to the study published in Nature Communications, the researchers simply stimulate the collected cells to become red blood cells.

“Globally, there is a need for an alternative red cell product“. Parts of the world where blood supply is insufficient or unsafe will stand to benefit from this as well, particularly because with cultured blood, there’s less risk of infection and transmission of disease.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs to collect 1.5 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England and the ongoing need for life saving blood donations remains.

The first trials of manufactured blood transfusion will take place later this year. While the results presented at the conference only come from the early phase of the trial, the research team is beginning phase two with more participants to better evaluate the effectiveness and confirm the safety of the method.