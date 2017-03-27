Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out ‘DWTS’ Week 2

He may not be in the competition this week but that doesn’t mean that Chmerkovskiy is going to miss out on cheering his partner, “Glee” alum Heather Morris on from the stands. The announcement was made on Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America“.

“It’s my calf muscle”, Chmerkovskiy said in rehearsal footage. “F-ck. It just felt like something hit it”.

Maks will be replaced by another pro to dance with Morris, but it has not been announced who she will be dancing with.

What happened to Maksim Chmerkovskiy?

It remains to be seen if this injury will slow down Morris’ momentum as a possible frontrunner to win the Mirrorball trophy this season.

“Please show her your love and support while I work on getting my ass back to the ballroom”.

Morris was criticized for being on DWTS because she is such a well-trained dancer.

During last week’s Season 24 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Maksim and Heather received 28 out of 40 points from show judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli for their Viennese waltz. This put them in a tie for third place on the leaderboard, behind Simone Biles and Sasha Farber and David Ross and Lindsay Arnold.

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.