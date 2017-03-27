Man arrested after firing shots, barricading self in SC mall, reports say

A little after 12:00am the suspect barricaded himself inside the Columbia Place Mall and has not been complying, according to deputies.

Deputies say a man identified as 36-year-old James Parrish, barricaded himself inside a store in the mall.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shots fired call at a Midlands mall.

After being taken into custody, Parrish was taken to an area hospital for treatment on what Jackamonis said was a minor cut to his head.

Deputies were called to the business around 8 p.m. Monday night. Ultimately no one was shot, but the alarm was triggered by broken glass.

In the process of clearing out the business, deputies located a suspect inside the mall, Jackamonis said.

A hostage negotiation team is on scene trying to get the suspect to come outside.

The current charges for the suspect are still unknown.