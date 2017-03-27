Bidhya Sagar Das, believed to be the children’s father, was on the run when his partner discovered that their two children had been battered with a hammer at their north London home on Saturday, reported the Daily Mail.

Forensic experts have examined a large hammer dumped in a builder’s sand bag just yards from the one-bedroom flat.

Police appealed for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

An emergency call was made from Wilberforce Road in the late hours of Saturday (March 18) and both children were rushed to a hospital in east London when officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived at 11.10pm.

Mihai Manea, who lived on the second floor of the building, said the toddlers were twins who lived on the top floor. “The man has not been seen since this time”, the statement added.

Speaking about the relatives of the two children, Minister Robert went on to say: “It must be very hard from them at this stage and, of course, we lifted them up in prayers yesterday in church”.

He said enquiries were continuing into the domestic incident but gave no further information on the circumstances.

Staff at the Pembury Hotel, where Ms Datcu works as a maid, said he quit his job there two days earlier after seven years.

“She kept on shouting”.

“I was watching TV”, she explained.

I opened the window and I asked her, “Can I help you, can I call the police for you?” Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. Neighbours said officers had been searching properties along the tree-lined street. The children’s next of kin were informed, police said.