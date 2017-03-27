Man City accept charge over player conduct v Liverpool

They were found guilty of charges relating to a pitch invasion, the throwing of objects and a delayed kickoff during the round-of-16 first leg on February 21, the European governing body announced.

The development comes on the same day City accepted a charge of misconduct from the Football Association relating to the conduct of their players in last weekend’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

City were charged by the FA last week after their players surrounded referee Michael Oliver who had awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a foul by Gael Clichy on Roberto Firmino.

But as the FA confirmed on Monday, Pep Guardiola’s men crossed the line in their protests and the club is now liable to pay a fine of £35,000.

Charges against City were levelled in January following an alleged third violation of “whereabouts” rules in the last 12 months. Some City players continued to remonstrate afterwards.

Clubs must provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for drug testing at all times.

If clubs fail to provide this information – or testers are unable to find the players they are looking for – three times in a rolling 12-month period then they are deemed to have breached the rules.