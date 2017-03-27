Man dies from stabbing in Cloverdale Sunday morning

Police say a man has died following an early morning stabbing in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds and rushed him to hospital.

The initial investigation suggests the stabbing happened during a fight between two people.

The investigation has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

They are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who has further information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-39774.