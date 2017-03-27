Man rescued after scaffolding collapsed at Florida hotel

A worker who was left dangling from the 12th floor of a building in Key Biscayne Thursday after the scaffolding he was on collapsed has been released from the hospital, authorities said on Friday.

Instagram user ironroch filmed the hour-long rescue from the Grand Bay Resort, showing the petrified worker beginning an assisted descent down the window.

He fell three stories before his safety line stopped him, according to Miami’s WSVN news.

Miami firefighters spoke to the man from a nearby balconey as rescue crews worked at the Key Biscayne scene.

The Miami Fire Rescue technical rescue team was dispatched, and two fire-rescue workers lowered themselves down from the roof to reach the stranded worker. He said that the man’s safety harness and line kept him alive.

“That’s what we trained for”, Perez said. “We were able to establish a great rapport and maintain him while he was calm”.

Key Biscayne is hosting the Miami Open tennis tournament this week, which brings the largest crowds of the year to the village.

The man was put on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital to be checked over, but appeared to be unharmed.