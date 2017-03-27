Manolas On Nainggolan Joining Chelsea: He Can Handle The Rain

Radja Nainggolan continues to be linked with Chelsea and has been told that he may have to leave Roma by team-mate Kostas Manolas.

The 28-year-old has been one of Roma’s standout performers this season, scoring nine goals and adding three assists in 28 Serie A matches from midfield, but Manolas has urged the Belgium global to give the transfer some thought should Chelsea come calling again.

And though Nainggolan previously denied interest in a move to England – preferring the weather and lifestyle in the Italian capital – Greece defender Manolas feels the Belgium worldwide must now take the next step in his career.

Manolas, believes if the midfield enforcer is to be considered among the best in his position, he must leave for a top European club.

“My future is in Roma’s hands”, Manolas added.

“He says that he doesn’t like the rain, but he’s one of the best players in the world and he’s got to get used to it if he wants to play in one of the world’s biggest clubs”, Manolas said. “If they want to keep hold of me, they know what they have to do, and if they want to sell me, there is nothing I can do about it”. We also have an important game against Lazio in Coppa Italia.

“It’s hard to say we’re targeting the Scudetto, because Juventus are really strong and, as we’ve seen, they don’t drop points“.