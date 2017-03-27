Many governors welcome demise of GOP health care bill

As everyone knows, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) didn’t actually put the bill up to a vote because it was doomed by defections from moderate Republicans and Freedom Caucus members alike. Driving the poor and older Americans off health care may reduce the deficit but at what expense?

Governors of both parties had warned Congress for weeks that the Republican health care bill threatened to saddle their states with big costs and potentially leave millions of people without coverage, especially because of the cutbacks planned to Medicaid.

Glenn Pearce, of Yonkers, says Trump should come across party lines to work with Democrats to create changes.

At a 2015 Catholic Health Association gathering in Washington, President Barack Obama thanked Keehan for her steadiness, strength, and “steadfast voice”.

Kasich portrayed Friday’s failure for the bill as a fresh start: “Now we have a chance to do it right”, he said in a Twitter message.

Mere months after an election marked by the “forgotten man”, fake news and failing media credibility, and promises to repeal and replace Obamacare, the three are reunited. And in spite of the frequently-repeated Republican claim that Obamacare is a failed program, the 12.2 million people who enrolled in health plans for 2017, and those folks who are now eligible for Medicaid benefits, are very pleased with their coverage and financial security.

With the GOP health care plan, she said there wasn’t any opportunity for hospital groups or the American Medical Association to give any advice. “The Catholic bishops of the United States registered serious objections at the time of its passage”. She also noted that she knows people in the pro-life community either think the new bill is strong enough or not doing enough. Beginning this year, states gradually have to pick up some costs, but the federal government still picks up 90% or more of Medicaid expansion through 2020.

People won’t see massive insurance rate increases.

From 2014 through 2016, the ACA’s Medicaid expansion population is funded 100% with federal dollars. Worse, this act provides tax breaks for the wealthiest, $7 million per year for the 400 richest families in the USA and tax relief for health insurance executives earning over $500,000 per year. We should acknowledge and consider seriously the losses imposed on the 80 percent of the country for whom the pre-Obamacare system worked reasonably well.