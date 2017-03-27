Maple Sunday with Kinney’s Sugar House

Are you a fan of maple syrup or maple candy?

We have bolstered this year’s activity offerings to also include 34 partnering businesses who support Vermont maple sugar makers by featuring maple as an ingredient in their signature products and recipes. Yandow said prior to the open house, she set up a map for people to place a pin on the place from which they were visiting.

Eat sugar on snow and pick up fresh-from-the-farm syrup, maple creme, and maple sugar inside the Goodwin Family Maple store. “A lot of people don’t know about syrup”. March Interpretive Maple Tours will be given from 1 to 2 p.m. Some operations stretch it out over the weekend. Examples of activities offered at participating sugarhouses include sampling of syrup; tours of the sugarhouse and woods; traditional sugar-on-snow parties; and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees. “When you start out as young as I did at 10 years old it kind of gets under your skin – you expect to be doing it in the spring”.

“It’s definitely been different”. Visitors during the weekend spanned from as far away as Australia, and Yandow said some had never experienced the taste of maple before.

ME has the third largest syrup industry of the 50 states, and Somerset County is the largest maple syrup-producing county in the nation. NY was second with 707,000 gallons and Vermont first at 1,990,000 gallons. For a full-on maple syrup-filled breakfast, cross the street from the sugar house and visit Shrewsbury Meeting House, where a pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.to noon.

Maple syrup prices range from about $55 to $63 a gallon this year.

If the temperatures aren’t just right it will prevent the sap from running down the tree. His farm produces between 160 and 180 gallons of syrup annually, he said.

A general interest in maple production brought Terrence H. Harris, Jefferson Community College’s dean of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, to the tree tapping ceremony and Maple Weekend.

Members of the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association also had events celebrating running sap.

“We had a great day today”, Bradbury said Sunday.

“We come here pretty much every year”.

Scott Dunn talked maple syrup production nonstop Sunday at the Dunn Family Farm in Buxton, where hundreds of people stopped by for a pancake breakfast and maple syrup demonstrations.