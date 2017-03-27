Marco Verratti Destined for Transfer Amid Barcelona, Chelsea Rumours, Says Agent

Today, Man Utd and Chelsea are on red alert for Marco Verratti…

“He is only 24 and he is hardly playing in the flawless surroundings”, the Italian midfielder’s agent added.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have also been linked.

The Italy worldwide has been linked with numerous European sides, with United, Chelsea and Barcelona all interested in the 24-year-old.

Marco Verratti will need to leave Paris Saint-Germain if he wants to challenge for top European honours in the future, says his agent Donato Di Campli.

But Di Campli, speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, revealed that the Italian – in the wake of PSG’s humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona – was now open to a summer move.

“The fact remains that a player of his level, after five years in Paris, is wondering about his career prospects and hoping that PSG can win the one trophy they’re missing, the Champions League”.

“Does he want to earn a lot [of money] without winning anything or lift trophies and become a champion?”

“It is not a problem of money. Because, I can tell you this for certain: if he leaves PSG it will be for a top European club”.

There is [interest from Italian clubs], but I somehow doubt that this will be his final destination.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in bringing Verratti to the Premier League, while Barca are looking at him as a replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta.