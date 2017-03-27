Marcus Rashford ‘excited’ to represent England Under-21s in summer tournament

The Manchester United forward, 21, has broken into the senior England squad but is wanted for Aidy Boothroyd’s cubs.

Rio Ferdinand says there has been a real improvement in style by Manchester United under Jose Mourinho this season.

The 19-year-old also spoke about his experience at last years Euros with the senior side: “Obviously there is are a lot of lessons to be learnt”.

“It is up to the coaching staff and the managers to decide if I go to that”, said Rashford. It is exciting times. “So whatever we have to do to get to that, whether it is going down to gain the experience, everyone is happy to do it”.

While the Red Devils remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, they’ll have their eyes on Europa League glory too in order to secure direct qualification to Europe’s premier competition next season.

“All we can do now is get those experiences that we gained in the Iceland game and put everything together and move on for the future”.

In February 2016, Rashford was a late addition to the United starting line-up for their Europa League round-of-32 second-leg tie against Midtjylland, registering two goals in the second half of his first-team debut.

But he insists he is a better all-round player this season under Mourinho.

He’s likely to return to the wing when Ibrahimovic’s three-game ban for elbowing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings is complete, but he claims playing in different roles since his breakthrough past year has helped his overall game.

It’s an interesting set of results, but on the face of it it’s hard to argue with them as while they’ve offered little this season, United can undoubtedly get stronger in the positions that these three individuals play in.

He told BBC Radio Five Live: “My overall game [has changed]”.

“Time goes very fast and it is about what you do in that time”.

Rashford has made 42 appearances for club and country this season, although only 11 of those have been Premier League starts and he has mustered just seven goals to date.