Marine double amputee becomes cop in New York

Matias Ferreira lost both of his legs while fighting in Afghanistan, but that couldn’t stop him from making history Friday.

Ferreira is believed to be the first fully active duty double-amputee police officer in the country. “We love him and we’re really excited for him and this awesome achievement”.

Now Ferreira’s graduating class is full of heroes – out of 80 recruits, more than 70 percent are military veterans and more than 30 percent have previous law enforcement experience.

He was born in Uruguay and came to the USA when he was 6, the network said.

Suffolk County covers the eastern half of Long Island.

The new cop came to America with his family at age six. But giving up on his childhood dream was never an option.

Ferreira was born in Uruguay.

“The hand we’re dealt in life, we just have to take it, adapt and overcome so that’s what I figured I would do”, he told ABC News.

Ferreira is married and the father of a 2-year-old girl. Not many people survive an IED blast like I did. He graduated from the Suffolk County New York Police Academy and walks on two prosthetics.

Ferreira told Fox5NY of his backup plan if he ever broke his leg on the job.

Police Commissioner Timothy Sini called Ferreira a “tremendous human” with strength, skills, and leadership qualities.

Back in October 2015, Ferreira saved a baby who was trapped in a vehicle wreck in the New York City borough of Queens. After getting prosthetic legs, Ferreira played on an all-amputee softball team.

In order for Ferreira to pass the physical requirements to become an officer, he had to run a mile and a half within the required 12 minutes, 29 seconds, and perform 38 sit-ups and 29 push-ups.