Marines rescue 2 abducted Malaysian seafarers in Sulu

The Armed Forces of the Philippines identified the rescued crewmembers as Abdurahim Bin Sumas, 62, and Tayudin Anjut, 45.

Officials said the two were abandoned without a fight by their captors as a naval patrol closed in.

There was no shootout between Philippine security forces and Abu Sayyaf militants during the rescue of three Malaysian hostages in the Sulu province, last night, said a Filipino security personnel today.

Tayudin and Abdul Rahim, crew members of a barge, Serudong Tiga, were abducted in the waters off Dent Haven in Lahad Datu on July 18 previous year.

“As for the remaining three kidnapped Malaysians, efforts to rescue them continue”, he said.

“Like the other two rescued victims, arrangements to bring them home will be made as soon as possible”, he said.

Their recovery followed a Philippine military operation against the kidnappers on a nearby island early last month that left eight gunmen dead, Galvez said.

The two were weak and sick when marines rescued them from Abu Sayyaf militants before dawn in waters near Sulu province’s Pata Island, said Major Gen. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., a regional military commander.

Hassan had been implicated by Philippine and Malaysian authorities in the November 2013 kidnapping of Taiwanese tourist Chang An Wei who was freed two months later in Sulu after her family paid huge ransom at Pulau Pom Pom off Sabah’s Semporna town.

“Following the successful operation of the Marine troops in Capual Island on February 7, where eight Abu Sayyaf members under Misaya were killed, our troops on the ground have maximized their intelligence monitoring and have been closely pursuing the group of Misaya to safely rescue the hostages”, he added.

The five crew members of a tugboat were abducted in July past year off Sabah.