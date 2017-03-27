Marshall: Health care fight continues

“As hundreds of thousands of Coloradans gained health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, known as or Obamacare, Denver built an extensive new system to keep patients healthy, hiring dozens of mental health specialists and nurses, expanding dental clinics and launching efforts to help patients manage debilitating illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease”.

“We were really close, I think two or three votes close”, he said. They would join 31 states plus the District of Columbia that have taken advantage of generous federal funding available under the law, President Obama’s signature legislative achievement, according to the Advisory Board.

But if Republicans repeal that list, they essentially renege on a promise they’ve repeated over and over to voters, that they will protect people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Affordable Care Act struck a popular chord by allowing adult children to obtain health coverage through a parent’s plan until their 26th birthday.

“The main thing I am anxious about is this bill will cause millions of people to lose insurance coverage”, Molina says. “So if Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they’re prepared to work with Democrats and objective evaluators in finding solutions that accomplish those goals – that’s something we should all welcome”.

“There are 25 counties that voted for President Trump”, Iton says.

Before the ACA, most individual plans didn’t include maternity coverage either.

Almost 28% of those on Medicaid say they can’t find work because they’re too busy taking care of a home or family, and about eight in ten Medicaid recipients are part of a family with at least one working member.

Burnette said the hospital’s construction plan could still be amended, depending on state or federal developments.

“It seems clear that there will be less money in Medicaid”, she said.

“I’m very, very deeply disappointed that we could not get this bill pushed through”, Marshall said as he prepared to fly back to Kansas Friday. “I hope that this makes Trump the earliest lame duck ever”.

In addition to the Medicaid cuts, as a way to place new restrictions on abortion coverage, Planned Parenthood would be defunded.

The insurance trade group America’s Health Insurance Plans sent a letter to House Republican committee chairmen voicing support for the 5-to-1 age-band rating and tax credits based on age.

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that it was a “rookie error” by the president to rush the vote to repeal and replace the ACA.

“This is our opportunity to do it”, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday. Republicans “are shooting themselves in the foot if they offer this proposal”.

Meantime, the Affordable Care Act has enjoyed growing approval with Obama’s departure from the White House and the emergence of details of Trump’s plan.

But an even more telling finding emerged in January from a Pew Research Center survey.

Nothing good will come of the Obamacare repeal-and-replace debate.

Rural Sierra County voted overwhelmingly for Trump in November.

Traditionally, states have regulated the benefits that health insurers offering plans to individual consumers must provide. “It saved my life”, he said. “So with that being the case, I don’t know if politically there’s an appetite to unwind it”.