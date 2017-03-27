Martellus Bennett donating jersey sales to after school programs

Given his stature, coupled with the strong fan base in Green Bay, we imagine Bennett’s jersey will be a popular purchase among Packers nation this season.

Bennett added he got the idea from his brother Michael, who is donating all his endorsement money to charity this season.

Martellus signed with the Packers on March 10 to the tune of a 3-year, $21 million deal.

Bennett has been an active member of the communities he’s been a part of, most recently donating $2,500 to a school in New England while playing for the Patriots so the students could meet their fundraising goal to buy new books. The duo of will join a loaded receiving corps that benefits from having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, as wide receiver Jordy Nelson is coming off a season in which he led the National Football League in touchdown receptions.