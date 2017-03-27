Martin clinches late win for Scotland

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has declared that he is “very proud” and “delighted” following his side’s 1-0 win over Slovenia in World Cup qualifying Group F.

Hampden Park had been quiet in the build-up, but those Tartan Army members who did turn up got behind their team and were rewarded by a bright start by the Scots.

Scotland assistant coach Mark McGhee has urged fans to match the positivity within the camp ahead of the crucial encounter with Slovenia – and feel free to boo them if it is misplaced.

Roman Bezjak had the visitors’ best chance on 18 minutes when he forced Craig Gordon into a save with his strike from inside the area.

And there was still time for James Morrison’s header to be cleared off the line.

Griffiths then clattered a shot off the post.

There was some despair when Griffiths, which had picked up a lower back injury when challenging Oblak in the first half, was replaced by Steven Naismith four minutes after the restart.

Hampden fell quiet again as the tempo dipped.

Scotland have won just one of their last seven matches – away from home against Malta in their opening group game – and Strachan’s side can be backed at 11/8 (2.38) with Paddy Power to kickstart their qualification campaign with a vital victory from this fixture.

Belief appeared to slip as the contest entered its final stages, with Slovenia seemingly happy to hold on for a point.

Ikechi Anya came on for Snodgrass in the 74th minute and with his first touch produced a tame finish from 12 yards after being set up by Forrest which allowed Oblak to smother easily.

Martin’s goal followed a superb through-ball from midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who Strachan later claimed had produced the best Scotland debut he has seen.

Russell Martin had a headed goal chalked off for a foul on Miral Samardzic before Griffiths headed wide and quite how Strachan’s men didn’t score before the break is a mystery.