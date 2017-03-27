Marvel Almost Cast An Asian-American Actor to Play Iron Fist

The superhero series has attracted controversy for its white savior premise, with many fans decrying the show’s cultural appropriation and arguing that an Asian or Asian-American actor should have been cast in the lead role.

Vulture has an interview with Asian American actor Lewis Tan, who reveals he initially auditioned to play Danny Rand before being cast as the Episode 8 villain Zhou Cheng.

Roy Thomas created the character Iron Fist, a.k.a Danny Rand, over four decades ago. I have so little patience for some of the feelings that some people have. So I understand those frustrations of being an outsider. “You know, cultural appropriation, my god”, Thomas said. It’s just an adventure story.

In the case of Iron Fist, an altered cut could result in a drastically different and better show. They’re like, ‘Well, I don’t know what to do with this guy.’ They’re like, ‘He’s not Asian, he’s not white … no.’That’s what I’ve been dealing with my whole life. “It’s very easy to second-guess anything”, he continued. You can argue about Tarzan, you can argue about nearly any character who came up then is bound to be not quite PC by some later standard or other. “Nothing can be more frustrating than the fact that there aren’t enough roles that [Hollywood] allows us, and then to take a role that is written Asian and turn it into one that you can no longer be considered for is adding insult to complete injury”, actress Maggie Q told the Hollywood Reporter, discussing “whitewashing” in general.

“On the other hand, if they had chose to make Iron Fist an Asian, that would have been fine with me, too”, he continued. He wasn’t meant to stand for any race. “Imagine an “Iron Fist” in which an Asian actor with a great deal of presence and real fighting chops (which Jones lacks) plays a man trying to reclaim his business empire from a group of white characters who don’t trust him and underestimate his skills”.

“I just think some people have too much time on their hands, I guess”, Thomas said of the backlash.

But someone gave a damn.

Speaking with Yahoo TV earlier this year before Iron Fist’s March 17 premiere, showrunner Scott Buck told us that he hadn’t been aware of any larger debates surrounding the character before signing onto the series. Compared to other Marvel Netflix originals, which featured a little more action from the start, the early episodes of Iron Fist are relatively dry – a point Twitter users quickly harped on. Below, we break down how many episodes Netflix users got through Iron Fist within the first 48 hours of its release. Colleen has to wrestle with the idea that the beliefs she was raised to have-namely, that a faction of the Hand was doing good and helping people better themselves-was just was nothing more than a front, a lie predicated on her belief in honor and justice.

And put forth the argument that, hey, there’s no narrative reason that Iron Fist can’t be Caucasian.

By that logic, of course there’s no reason he couldn’t have been Asian (or any other race), either.

“There’s so much to explore about these themes that we can still do if we can make some changes to the character, to the story”, said Brougher.