At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning.

Obryan Spikes, 27, died in the shooting.

No arrests have been made after 16 people were shot overnight, including one fatally, inside the Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati. City manager Harry Black released a statement saying that authorities believe a conflict on Saturday led to the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said his city is “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and urged community members to work together. “I’m confident that while our hearts are broken, that our spirit is not”. The club hosts College Fridays that cater to a youthful crowd, when the mininum age is 18.

The worst mass shooting in United States history came past year when a terrorist killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in an Orlando, Florida, LGBT nightclub.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that several of the victims were badly injured. She said there had been incidents at the location before but that this was by far the most serious.

The worst mass shooting in recent Cincinnati history was on August 21, 2015, when two people were killed and five injured in a shooting at the Eagles in Madisonville. “But just a lot of chaos, obviously, when the shots went off – people just trying to get out of the way, get out of harm’s way”. “That’s totally unacceptable. It’s totally evil”.

Extra security was called to the DJ booth just before shots rang out, noted WLWT5.

Police said they could not comment at this time on a possible motive, though Franz did confirm that there is no indication the shooting was terrorism-related.

Authorities are still working to identify the shooters and are asking for help from witnesses.

“We are aware of it”.

According to police, the Cameo Night Club does have officers who provide extra security.

The incident was not a terror act, but appeared to involve two groups of people, Isaac said. “As our assessment and investigation continues we will continue to share information as soon as we are able”. A small brawl erupted in the club and within the fight 20 shots were fired with hundreds of people scattering to get away from the gunbattle. “Our people are running in”.

“At this point, what is it going to take to make you stop harboring these guys that’s committing these crimes?” asked Mitchell Morris from Project Nehemiah. Only one body was removed this morning, around 6 a.m., and the AP reported that the The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene.