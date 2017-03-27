Massive brown dwarf 750 light years away

It is a member of the halo of our Milky Way Galaxy, made up of the most ancient stars.

Brown dwarves are failed stars that did not grow large enough to start the hydrogen fusing process like main-sequence stars such as the Sun.

Brown dwarfs are formed along with stars by the contraction of gases and dust in the interstellar medium, McLean said. That, in turn, may vary depending on their age and how big they are, with the youngest and largest being the hottest and thus more on the red end of the color scale, similar to the temperature and color of a full-fledged star with a low mass, also known as a red dwarf. They aren’t completely boring; some brown dwarves can burn deuterium and lithium, and even emit bright flares sometimes.

This enigmatic object is located in the constellation of Pisces, approximately 750 light-years away from Earth.

A record breaking brown dwarf, newly discovered by an worldwide team of astronomers, is the most massive and “purest” yet measured. Unlike stars a brown dwarf is unable to sustain a nuclear fusion reaction of ordinary hydrogen to yield helium in their cores. Like the sun and Jupiter, they are composed mainly of hydrogen gas, perhaps with swirling cloud belts. In the case of this new brown dwarf, dubbed SDSS J0104+1535, it is 90 times more massive than Jupiter.

The brown dwarf is estimated to have formed about 10 billion years ago.

The findings were published in “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society“. The SDSS J0104+1535 has been classified as the Spectral class L type ultra-subdwarf because of its optical and near-infrared spectrum.

This discovery opens the way to many more undiscovered pure brown dwarfs that belong to our Galaxy’s ancient time. Earlier it was not known if brown dwarfs could form from such primordial gas.

Dr. Zeng Hua Zhang from the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands is the man who led the research team; They did not expect to find a brown dwarf which was so pure.

“Having found one though often suggests a much larger hitherto undiscovered population”.