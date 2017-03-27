Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows coming to KeyBank Pavilion in September

“And I can’t wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows”. “At least it was clever”.

It marks the second year in a row Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has toured with Counting Crows. This summer, he’s bringing the whole band.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are coming to Darien Lake this September. And it’ll hit Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on August 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, the Box Office at Oncenter or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The rock group released its debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You“, on October 1, 1996; singles “Push”, “3AM”, “Real World” and “Back 2 Good” all became Top 40 hits.

“If you were a songwriter and you were in a band, there was no way that that record, at that time, wasn’t going to have some sort of influence on you”, Thomas said previous year.

“To be honest, we took a vote after previous year and made a decision to spend every summer with Rob from now on”, Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz said.

The group’s 2007 release “Exile on Mainstream” yielded another No. 1 single, “How Far We’ve Come”, while the band’s most recent album “North” debuted at No. 1 in 2012.