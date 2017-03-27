Matt Hardy responds to WWE’s ‘Broken’ reference on Twitter

They even placed emphasis on the word “Broken” in a Jeff and Matt Hardy video, which was posted yesterday on one of their Twitter handles.

Matt and Jeff Hardy – better known as the Hardy Boyz – are at the centre of a return rumour storm with WWE.

Last week it was reported that The Hardys were offered a WWE contract and while we have yet to learn if a deal was accepted, it has been heavily rumored that the former WWE Tag Team Champions could be returning to their old stomping grounds as soon as WrestleMania weekend. He is not one of the advertised stars set to wrestle for the promotion in Orlando this week, however he will be in the area working for other companies, and is not a part of the ongoing NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour.

Since the start of the year, speculation continued to intensify as their stint with Impact Wrestling officially ended – the physical aspect of it anyway – and the cards seem to have fallen into place perfectly which suggests a return to WWE is not too far away. And it’s no surprise as there have been other hints pointing to this, including a few dropped by “Broken” Matt and “Brother Nero” themselves.

“I would love to introduce the Broken Universe to WWE eventually”.

There’s a bitter legal battle going on, though, as Impact Wrestling believe they own the Broken gimmick and it’s why some WWE fans aren’t excited about a return as the feeling is he may be unable to use that gimmick.

Another possible idea for the return of Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy is to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team championships at WrestleMania 33, per Cageside Seats.

According to Fansided, this makes for the flawless Hardy Boyz WWE return, due to the potential of an exciting feud between the Hardys and Usos, as well as the possible involvement of American Alpha in some three-way matches.

“A return at WrestleMania 33 would be a ideal opportunity to put the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line”.

With less than a week remaining before WrestleMania 33, the signs are adding up.

What do you make of Matt Hardy’s interaction with WWE? Many wrestling fans want to see the “Broken” characters in the WWE and feud with The Wyatt Family. We’d like to hear from you in the comments section.