Maury Co DA says Cummins & Thomas communicated through draft emails

We regret to inform you that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation still has no palpable leads on the whereabouts of ex-teacher Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old student abducted more than 13 days ago.

On Sunday, a video of Elizabeth was released showing her sewing with her brother.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper says the two were writing emails, not sending them, but instead saving them as drafts.

Investigators said the pair wrote inappropriate messages to each other, but Cooper declined to elaborate.

WKRN reports that 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas once told her friend and co-worker, Ashlee, to tell Cummins, 50, that she wasn’t working if he happened to come into their workplace.

“If you read them you would immediately recognize you are reading messages between two people who have a romantic interest in each other”, Cooper told the TV station.

“‘I saw you standing next to you backpack this morning’ and [Cummins] makes a reference to a body part of hers and how nice that looked”, said Marcus Alright with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

An ambert alert was issued for Elizabeth Thomas, 15, on March 14. The authorities are now offering a $1,000 reward for any piece of information that may lead to the arrest of Tad Cummins.

Chandler Anderson, a nurse practitioner in Columbia, Tennessee, first met Cummins in 1998.

The two used Cummins’ school email.

Thomas was also accused of kissing the teen in late January.

According to the official police report, the man was sacked from the school on the 14 of March, one day after he was officially accused of kidnapping young Elizabeth Thomas.