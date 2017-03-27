May to Meet Sturgeon in Scotland After Demand for Second Referendum

On Wednesday, she will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, starting a two-year countdown to Brexit.

However, she was swiftly rebuffed by May, who said “now is not the time” for another referendum, saying that the Brexit negotiations were for the whole of the United Kingdom and that holding a referendum would distract from the already fraught negotiating process.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is travelling to Scotland the day before the Scottish Parliament is expected to vote in support of demands for a new independence.

She will also give a speech to staff at the Department for International Development, where she will argue: “I believe when we work together, there is no limit to what we can do”.

“And it says this: that when this great union of nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – sets its mind on something and works together with determination, we are an unstoppable force”, she was due to say.

“So in those policy areas where the UK Government holds responsibility, I am determined that we will put the interests of the Union, both the parts and the whole, at the heart of our decision-making”.

It is understood that the UK Government thinks that SNP ministers have paid too little attention to the implications of the Bill for Scotland as it will require the replacement of thousands of European Union regulations in devolved areas.

The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Ms Sturgeon later on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon previously set out “compromise” proposals which would have kept Scotland in the single market and handed more powers to Holyrood.

Downing Street has said the talks between May and Sturgeon will be on issues surrounding the triggering of Article 50, there will be no discussion of the possibility of a second independence referendum. She will say “the strength and stability” of the UK’s union will “become even more important” as Britain leaves the EU – and the “one overarching goal” of her post-Brexit plan is “to build a more united nation”.

She will add: “UK Aid is a badge of hope for so many around the world”.