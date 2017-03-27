Meat exporters: Crackdown may slaughter 50000 crore industry

As per estimates, the country exports meat products worth Rs 26,685 crore annually and with the closure of slaughter houses in UP it will come down to half, the association functionary lamented.

Consider this: In Lucknow alone, around 1,000 illegal shops were operating.

Mr Pathak here today said that the government wants to rectify the norms and there would be no illegal thing under this regime. CM Yogi Adityanath’s government launched an campaign against illegal slaughtering of cattle and forced the bureaucracy to act upon rules in three days.

With UP government announcing a ban on all mechanized slaughterhouses in the state, many meat exporters have found themselves in a bit of a fix as the new policy is at odds with the policy that Centre passed, granting many slaughterhouses “industry status”. AIMLEA secretary general DB Sabbarwal has submitted a memorandum to the state government, saying that the industry will be closed if the government doesn’t intervene quickly.

After the famous Lakshmi Narayan Modi vs Union of India case, in which SC ordered all state governments in 2012 to form committees for monitoring modernisation and relocation of slaughterhouses in every city and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to deal with their solid waste and pollution, the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) issued closure orders+ to around 140 illegal slaughterhouses in UP.

As demand for cheap protein emerged in China and the Persian Gulf countries, India quietly became the world’s largest exporter of meat, chiefly flash-frozen water buffalo meat, exports of which reached $5 billion in 2015.

These rules were hardly wielded by municipal corporations till now.

The Association “supports banning illegal abattoirs” but opposes the move to shut down all the mechanised ones, he said.

As per LMC records, there are 602 meat shops registered out of which many did not turn up to renew their license this year.

“Yes, many of them are coming to get their licence renewed after their shops were locked down in the raid”. First, the place should be their own, secondly, drainage system should be proper, thirdly, it should be well covered with glass or mat and lastly, flooring should be proper.