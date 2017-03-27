Melania Trump Attends Florida GOP Event

“The big question is what happens now when he sits in the White House residence and watches television coverage of the bill’s failure”.

President Donald Trump went old school on Friday, calling reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times to announce that he had ordered a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare pulled from consideration in the House when it became clear there weren’t enough votes for passage.

But, nearly immediately after suffering a huge setback in Congress on Friday (March 24) on healthcare, Mr Trump called Washington Post reporter, Mr Robert Costa, and New York Times political correspondent, Ms Maggie Haberman.

The lawmakers have repeatedly called on the Trump administration to provide greater transparency and information to the American people about the unprecedented, secretive, and ethically questionable actions President Trump has taken since assuming office.

Trump then returned to his Virginia golf course on Sunday morning. If he were to continue at this pace, Trump would play golf approximately 300 times in his four-year term. If correct, the President’s golfing trips alone may have already cost the taxpayer $36 million dollars (£28.9 million).

Rhode Island’s two US senators are joining several fellow Democrats in calling for the visitor logs at the White House and other properties President Donald Trump frequents be released publicly. Meanwhile, initiation fees at Mar-A-Lago have recently doubled to $200,000, and news reports show that members and guests at the club are able to gain frequent access to the president and his advisers.

Mar-a-Lago Act for short – would require Trump’s team to publish visitor logs containing the names of people who visit the president in the White House or anywhere else he conducts official business, such as his Mar-a-Lago estate and Trump Tower in NY. Our MAR-A-LAGO Act will require disclosure of visitor logs at WH & Trump properties. See photos of Melania Trump arriving at the event and posing with Florida Governor Rick Scott at this link, and at this link. He faced criticism when he spoke with Abe as well as his staff in the dining room at Mar-a-Lago following a North Korean missile test.