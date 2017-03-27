Meralco tops TNT, spoils debut of National Basketball Association veteran Lou Amundson

The Meralco Bolts kept their record unscathed after beating TNT KaTropa, 94-89, on Friday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco replicated last year’s 3-0 start, but Black was more impressed with how his wards survived three games in eight days.

Meralco import Alex Stepheson. It’s a different feeling right now and it’s mostly because we have a man in the middle.

The Bolts used a 28-point third quarter to take control and grab a lead as high as 11, 74-63.

The KaTropa made its Commissioner’s Cup debut sans top point guard Jayson Castro, who previously suffered a hamstring injury that has benched him since Game 7 of the Philippine Cup semis against eventual champions San Miguel Beer.

TNT had chances to inch further, but their free throw woes hit them. RR Pogoy’s baskets willed TNT to get nearer, but the Bolts managed to sink their charities to secure the victory.

“But we got a lot of (offensive) contributions”, he added.

National Basketball Association veteran Lou Amundson, who has replaced Denzel Bowles as the KaTropa’s import this year, meanwhile left a strong impression in his first ever overseas debut as he delivered a 19-point, 18-rebound, 2-block performance.

Dillinger added 17 points as well, highlighted by a triple from the corner that gave the Bolts a 90-82 lead with a little over a minute left, enough cushion to withstand a late rally by the Texters.

TNT waxed hot early in the match with a 7-0 blast, but Meralco slowly recovered and cut the deficit to a manageable distance.

Alex Stepheson left a huge imprint in the paint again, tallying 20 points and 27 boards to lead a balanced effort that also saw Baser Amer and Jared Dillinger deliver.

TNT 89 – Amundson 19, Pogoy 15, Reyes 11, Fonacier 9, Rosario 6, Tautuaa 6, Rosales 6, Carey 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, De Ocampo 3, Williams 3, Tamsi 2, Golla 0, Hernandez 0.