Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ Slammed with Trademark Issue in China

Now, it seems that the EQ sub-brand could face hurdles for its use in China, as Chery Automobiles has filed a trademark complaint against Mercedes for the use of the name.

The reasoning behind the company’s decision to notify the Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce has to do with the fact that Chery has been selling a full-electric city vehicle that goes by the name of “eQ” since late 2014.

To add insult to injury, the vehicle that it created is also an electric vehicle like the one Mercedes-Benz launched on the 2016 Paris Auto Show. The company aims to bar the German automotive brand to use the moniker in the country. “Their product is also an electric auto”, a Chery spokeswoman said to Reuters, adding that Chery has used the name “eQ” for its two-door EV for two years.

The Chinese automaker’s spokesperson stated that if Mercedes uses the “EQ” name in China, it could impact their trademark rights. This complaint can cause a setback for the global brand in creating an electronic vehicle line in China. The company hopes to launch its EQ brand in China in 2018.

To be completely honest, this is not the first time the worldwide brand created a vehicle that has an eQ on it.

A spokeswoman for Mercedes announced the company with the three-pointed star logo has sent the necessary paperwork to the relevant authorities in China to register the “EQ” nameplate, but without going into details about the clash with Chery’s borderline identical label. Zhan Baosheng, a Chinese resident, had already trademarked the name Tesla. The risk of consumers confusing the brands is surely low if one would stand in front a Chery eQ and a Mercedes-Benz EQ, but otherwise confusion is easy to imagine; in written reports, media, etc.

Chery eQ is small and has a round cabin, looking like Google’s self-driving auto. To date, there has been no statement on Mercedes-Benz regarding the matter.