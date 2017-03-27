Mercedes chief Toto Wolff: We’re relishing Australian Grand Prix challenge

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says he believes Formula One speed records are going to be smashed this season thanks to new regulations in the sport. As well as radically lowering lap times the rules also meant to make F1 cars more of a challenge for its drivers. It’s something that’s never been done before and that’s a radical change.

“We have had for years a map that allows us to use more horsepower in qualifying”.

Wolff also tipped the new generation of F1 cars to be a hit with the fans, adding: “Having spoken to the drivers, these machines are violent – just like Formula One cars should be”.

“Any true motorsport lover simply has to see them in the flesh!”

Mercedes have won 51 of the last 59 grands prix en route to claiming three consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships during an unprecedented reign of dominance.

“It’s a challenge we will take on with great motivation and energy”.

“We have been very successful over the last three years through stable rules – but no team has ever maintained its success over such a big regulation change before”, said Wolff. To have such a challenge is good for the team.

“With new regulations, everyone starts with zero points”. Setbacks can provide a long-term opportunity because you constantly need to improve yourself.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team are preparing for Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix uncertain if they are still the all-conquering force of Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton is joined by new teammate Valtteri Bottas for the new season following Nico Rosberg’s decision to retire after winning the 2016 world championship.

Will faster cars make this season more entertaining?

While Ferrari have already written to the FIA concerning an alleged “suspension trick” used by Mercedes and Red Bull, the latter have now been in touch about how engine oil is burned off as fuel to give teams an advantage in qualifying.

“[But] we take every one of our rivals seriously and respect every team’s ability to find that magic bullet”.