Angela Merkel’s election victory in Saarland state delivered a reality check in this year’s contest for the chancellery, underscoring the challenge facing the Social Democratic Party trying to deny her a fourth term.

In the Saarland state vote being held six months before a general election, Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) won 40 percent against 30 percent for the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), according to early results reported by public broadcaster ZDF.

Saarland, in western Germany, is now governed like Germany as a whole by a “grand coalition” of Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The vote in the state bordering France, home to 1 million people, half a year before the national poll on 24 September, is seen as a test of the Social Democratic party’s rising fortunes under Martin Schulz.

Opinion polls before Sunday from the nation’s Forsa Institute showed the Socialists at 31 percent nationally, just behind Mrs. Merkel’s center-right CDU with 34 percent.

The CDU had 35 percent support in Saarland, compared with 33 percent for the SPD, according to an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published Wednesday.

Pre-election polls had suggested a significantly tighter race and indicated that the SPD might be able to form a new left-wing coalition in Saarland.

“Schulz is seen at the moment as someone who doesn’t come from the Berlin political establishment, and that is viewed positively”, Manfred Guellner, the head of the Forsa polling agency, said.

However, she firmly refused to include the Linke in the alliance, but the party already governs in a three-way leftist alliance in Berlin and the eastern region of Thuringia.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is one of only five conservative governors in Germany’s 16 states.

The SPD’s Justice Minister Heiko Maas admitted the outcome was “disappointing” and conceded that “we had clearly hoped for a better result”.

“During the last couple of days, it became clear that the SPD would be willing to go down the path of a red-red coalition“.

Mrs Kramp-Karrenbauer has been prime minister of Saarland since 2011. “Today was a vote for a grand coalition“.

But the bill has been backdated even further to 2002, the year Mrs Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, pledged to spend more on defence.