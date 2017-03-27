Merkel’s party wins in Saarland bellwether vote for Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have strengthened their position as the largest party in a regional vote, bolstering her prospects of winning a fourth term in September’s national election. Last year, AfD rode discontent over the influx of migrants to Germany to double-digit performances in several state elections, an issue that has faded somewhat from headlines. The former president of the European Parliament took over as leader of the party in January.

This footage shows Kramp-Karrenbauer, a centrist conservative, addressing her supporters after her victory was announced.

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats have won Saarland’s regional election on Sunday. “We should work toward convincing people”, she told reporters.

Saarland, a region of almost one million people on the French border, is now run by a “grand coalition” of the two big parties, similar to Merkel’s governing alliance in Berlin.

Saarland is mainly a Catholic state bordering Luxembourg and France with 1 million residents and 800,000 eligible voters.

A three-way leftist alliance in Saarland would be the third at state level after Berlin and the eastern region of Thuringia, and could give impetus to a similar format at the national level.

“We’re in it for the long haul, that message goes to those celebrating today, understandably from their point of view, but (they) should not celebrate too early”.

The CDU benefited from a popular state premier, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally who supported her throughout the refugee crisis even as some other party leaders turned on her.

The SPD has surged in national opinion polls and Sunday’s state vote was a first test of the so-called “Schulz effect.”

The anti-capitalist Left Party was projected at 13 percent.

In the Saarland, SPD appears to have gained considerable ground, but not enough to form a left Alliance. Their parties are in Germany’s current ruling coalition government.

Schulz conceded it was “not a nice evening” and that “the CDU clearly won” but insisted that “our goal is a change of federal government” this year, calling the campaign until then “a marathon, not a sprint”.

