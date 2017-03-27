Mexico’s Catholic Church: Work on Trump wall is treason

But even if the new administration was able to allocate the resources necessary to fund Trump’s massive campaign promise – the president requested funding for the border wall in his Congressional budget proposal – it would arrive at a time when the USA was preparing for a “low immigration future”, according to a new University of California, San Diego, report published Thursday.

“Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered traitors to the homeland”, said the editorial in Desde la fe, the Archdiocese’s weekly publication.

President Trump wants to build the wall to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the US southern border.

In a meeting with steel companies in Mexico last week, Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said the government did not plan restrictions on businesses, but warned that Mexicans would judge and base future buying decisions on “which brands are loyal to the national identity, and which are not”.

The latest research showed a decrease in migration from Latin America to the USA, making Trump’s “big, handsome wall” an ineffective, “anachronistic” proposal, the authors noted.

The only Mexican company, out of some 720 in total, to put its name down on the USA government’s website for business opportunities as an interested vendor for the wall construction, is a small, four-member concern from the central city of Puebla that wants to provide LED lights that it imports mostly from China.

The Desde la fe editorial, which was published online, said the barrier would only feed prejudice and discrimination.

Rogelio Zambrano, chairman of Mexico’s largest cement maker, Cemex, made headlines earlier this month when he said the company would consider providing estimates to supply cement to companies that participate in the project. Competitor Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua has also signaled a readiness to work on the project.