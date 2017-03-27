Mi.com Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale Pre-Orders Begins March 31st

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the 4G-enabled Redmi 4A will help the company compete aggressively in the sub Rs. 7,000 category that is primarily dominated by Indian players like Micromax. At a recent event, Xiaomi stressed how the Redmi 1S “was a phone way ahead of its time” and claimed that the new Redmi 4A is exactly the same. At Rs 5,999, the 4A is an impressive combo of battery performance, sleek design and a good camera.

One nifty feature is an “IR blaster” on the front panel that allows you to control compatible home devices like set-up boxes, air conditioners, and television sets amongst other things. The Redmi 4A comes with nearly similar specs of Redmi 3s (we’re speaking about Redmi 3s, not 3s Prime).

Both the Redmi 4A and Redmi 3s comes with the same 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720*1280 pixels and 294 PPI density.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A houses a 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and has HDR and panorama modes. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The device has a 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage configuration, expandable to 128GB. Sensors in smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. You can pre-order the smartphone via Mi.com, the official Xiaomi store. Those looking to buy the Rose Gold Redmi 4A will have to wait till April 6; this variant will be sold only on Mi.com.

Xiaomi has also reportedly opened up a new manufacturing unit in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh in partnership with Foxconn.

Before that, the company also announced that the hot selling Redmi Note 4 will be available offline as well. While Raghu Reddy of Xiaomi India tells how Redmi 4A is the most affordable smartphone and the best of its kind within its price range.