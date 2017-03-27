Microsoft expands Cortana functionality on Android lock screens

The recent update of 2.6.0 brings many improvements to the Cortana that includes better and improved reminders and location trigger features.

The information you need to keep on top of your day is now at your fingertips with Cortana above the lock on Android. According to Microsoft, the ability to interact with Cortana directly from the lock screen was among the most requested features. As Google’s only entry in the PC space is Chrome OS, it may be more useful for Windows users to add Cortana to their phones, given its interoperability across desktop, laptop, and mobile – including iOS and Android, not just Windows 10. The Redmond giant has constantly improved on Cortana for iOS and Android, and recently delivered updates which changed Cortana home on Android, giving more glanceable information about what’s upcoming in your day. For example, all the lists that you use in Cortana are now easier to access so that you can view, add and edit items much faster than before. Today, Microsoft is expanding Cortana for Android and iOS to Australian users as well.

Reminders that Travel with You: Cortana has your back, seamlessly keeping track of the things you need to remember across all the platforms you use her. From there, you can get things like your schedule, upcoming reminders, commute times, as well other general things you are interested in.

Never Miss a Phone Call: In a meeting and can’t answer your phone? Support for the assistant was already available there on Windows 10 devices.