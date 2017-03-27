Microsoft Lawsuit Claims Windows 10 Upgrade Wiped Data & Damaged PCs

The lawsuit asserts claims for breach of warranty, product liability, negligence, and consumer fraud and seeks punitive damages for all IL residents who suffered loss of data or damage to their computer within 30 days of a Windows 10 upgrade. Windows 8.1 is not included in this complaint.

The complaint specifically blames the free upgrade to Windows 10 that Microsoft pushed out to encourage people to adopt its latest operating system.

Last June a woman in California was offered $10,000 after her computer was borked by the update. It allegedly resulted in the loss of data and a “non-functional computer”.

It noted that the Windows 10 installer does not check if software on the machine is compatible with Windows 10 or if a hard drive can “withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation”.

As the Register reports, the suit, which has been filed on behalf of three people in IL and is looking to become a class-action affair to represent all parties affected by upgrades that caused data loss, accuses Microsoft of failing to exercise “reasonable care” when it came to designing and implementing the Windows 10 upgrade process.

You may recall that back at the time when the free Windows 10 upgrade was still officially active (note that it’s still possible to get a free upgrade, unofficially), there was plenty of controversy regarding the number of ‘Get Windows 10″ prompts popping up on users’ desktops, and the fact that the process was opt-out for those who hadn’t disabled “recommended’ updates.

With this in mind, Microsoft does not appear to be too fussed about the case being levied against it.

In their formal response to the suit however, a Microsoft spokesperson said, “The Windows 10 free upgrade program was a choice created to help people take advantage of the most secure, and most productive Windows”.

One of the complainants said her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed itself “without her express approval”.

“If customers had trouble during or after their upgrade, there were numerous options for free customer support for the year that the programme ran”, stated the report.

However Microsoft has dismissed the claims as “without merit”.

Time will tell if Microsoft can brush this filing aside or if it will end up feeling the force of an IL district court.